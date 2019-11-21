Cam’ron’s Longtime Girlfriend And Child’s Mother Tawasa Harris Passes Away [Report]

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Tawasa Harris, the longtime girlfriend and mother of Cam’ron’s son, has reportedly passed away.
Details on how Harris passed away are still unclear, however her death was confirmed by Latanya Marie, a self-described close friend, who took to her Facebook page to pay tribute.
“R.i.p Tawasa... I didn’t sleep all night bc of all the old memories that kept poppin in my head of all the fun times we all had back in early 80’w/ my Cousin Teresa (r.i.p) how she would bring me down the bottom to your house and we would go up to Southwest Philly It was my first introduction to the the fast life - 💯 a.k.a the streets,” she captioned a post that included pictures of Harris. “You Definitely lived by the words. “Fly 2 I die”. Say Hello to Tree 4 me❤️ in heaven.”
Cam’ron has yet to publicly address the death. He and Harris made their relationship Instagram official on New Year’s Eve 2019, after successfully attempting to rekindle their bond.
The Dipset founder split from Juju in 2017 and announced that he and Harris were trying to work on their relationship.
In 2018, Cam’ron paid tribute to Harris with a touching tribute on Instagram where he described her as “tuff” and “cute.” He also touted her has a great mother to their son, Cameron Ezike Giles Jr.
The post also included video of their son’s graduation from high school, after which father and son surprised Harris with a new Range Rover and several designer luxury items simply for being a great mother.
View this post on Instagram
A Eastside story: so the first week When I got to 7th grade, I seen this girl that I automatically loved. She was cute, had swag, and fly jewelry. I found out her name was Toy and she was a grade ahead of me. And she was tuff. I mean could beat up boys, take it to the guns etc. I was like... what kind of 8th grader is this?! 🤔.. Still I thought I would love for her to be my girlfriend. But I only had 2 pair of jeans, 3 shirts and 2 pair of sneakers. So that was a far fetched dream. But about 3 months into the school year she notice me and took a liking to me. For what?!.. I still don’t know🤷🏽♂️. Anyway. She became my girl. And she took care of me. Brought me clothes, sneakers, jewelry (Cuban links, gucci bracelets etc) and taught me how to have style. Being she lived on the eastside (of Harlem) I even moved to the eastside with my grandmom..so I could live close to her.. Fast forward.. When she became a junior in high school I noticed a big changed in her. She took school more serious and became a honor roll student. Went on to graduate from St. John’s, masters from Delaware st, and another masters back at St. John’s. And also the mother of my son.. We ended up breaking up when I turned about 26 (I think) because of my cheating, lying and trying to peruse a music career that she wanted nothing to do with. She wanted me to go to school and we live a family life. But she understood my vision but she wasn’t going to be a part of it. I just want to tell her thank you for having my back and being the disciplinary in our sons life. I didn’t have a father in my life so I could never tell my son no to anything. But because of her our son had 5 full academic scholarship offers.🙏🏾 and she hates social media. she’s doesn’t have a page etc. So I asked my son.. what kind of car u want for graduating? He said “dad I don’t want a car yet. After I get my associates degree then I’ll rock. But we should get mom a new car. She likes that new Range Rover velar.” I said “WORD!!” So that’s what we did.. But Toy you deserve to shine..at least for one day. Miss “respect my privacy”😂 Even though we haven’t been together in over a decade. Ur still my family.. love ya!
Our condolences go out to Tawasa Harris family and friends during this most difficult time and we’ll keep you updated as more details surrounding her death become available.
Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage
