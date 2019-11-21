Cam’ron’s Longtime Girlfriend And Child’s Mother Tawasa Harris Passes Away [Report]

Tawasa Harris, the longtime girlfriend and mother of Cam’ron’s son, has reportedly passed away.

Details on how Harris passed away are still unclear, however her death was confirmed by Latanya Marie, a self-described close friend, who took to her Facebook page to pay tribute.

“R.i.p Tawasa... I didn’t sleep all night bc of all the old memories that kept poppin in my head of all the fun times we all had back in early 80’w/ my Cousin Teresa (r.i.p) how she would bring me down the bottom to your house and we would go up to Southwest Philly It was my first introduction to the the fast life - 💯 a.k.a the streets,” she captioned a post that included pictures of Harris. “You Definitely lived by the words. “Fly 2 I die”. Say Hello to Tree 4 me❤️ in heaven.”