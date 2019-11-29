French Montana Celebrates Leaving ICU

“Thank you Everyone for all of the prayers, love and support. I’m finally out of ICU and am getting better one day at a time!!!” Receiving half a million likes on the post, he got love from Busta Rhymes, Yo Gotti, Dc Young Fly and more. See below.

After reportedly suffering from nausea, stomach pain, and an elevated heart rate, French Montana (born Karim Kharbouch) was discharged from the ICU on Thursday (Nov. 28) after being admitted last week. The Unforgettable MC made a celebratory post on his Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion made a visit to see the Grammy winner earlier this week, according to Billboard. She posted to her IG: “They cant’ keep a real n**ga down.”

People and TMZ previously reported that a Public Information Officer with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that deputies responded to Montana’s Calabasas home over a potential robbery that was later confirmed to be a “false alarm.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 35-year-old was also reportedly dehydrated and suffering from exhaustion due to traveling to four countries in six days. With a tour underway per Songkick, Montana, is set to have December in his pockets. He will hit the stage on Sunday (Dec. 1) with Sam Smith, Normani, Lizzo and more in Tampa, Florida, before heading to California, Washington, D.C., Illinois, and Georgia.

Although there has not been a clear diagnosis of French’s condition, we are wishing him a speedy recovery.