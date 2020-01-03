Travis Scott And Frank Ocean Announced As Coachella 2020 Headliners

The countdown for the 2020 installment of Coachella’s highly anticipated music and arts festival has begun. The event’s organizer revealed its official roster via Twitter on Thursday (Jan. 2). As previously speculated , Travis Scott , Frank Ocean and Rage Against The Machine have been tapped to perform as this year’s headliners.

The annual festival, which kicks off in April, will take a course of two weeks in the Californian Indio desert. Rage Against The Machine is slated to perform on Friday (April 10 and April 17 and Travis Scott on Saturday (April 11 and April 18) with Ocean closing out the weekend as Sunday’s top-billed performer on April 12 and 19, respectively.

The massive lineup encompasses an exciting mix of top musicians and some of the industry’s hottest stars, including Calvin Harris, Run The Jewels, 21 Savage, Pink $weats, Brockhampton, Big Sean and Princess Nokia among many others.

The list of performers also heavily featured a number of rap and R&B’s newest entrants taking over the mantle, including Lil Nas X, Ari Lennox, J.I.D., Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Rich, DaBaby, YBN Cordae, the City Girls, Doja Cat and Summer Walker.

“A dream come f**king true,” said J.I.D. reacting to the news.

According to the festival’s official Twitter account, tickets for Weekend 1 have already sold out. However, tickets for Weekend 2 are on sale at Coachella’s website now. Given that this is Frank Ocean’s first official performance in a while, fans are leaping over the moon with excitement.

“Frank Ocean con-F**KING-firmed for Coachella,” one fan raved. “I'm panicking. I'ma have a heart [attack]. I think I’m about to die and not even make it. I can’t breathe...Frank Ocean at Coachella...f**k omg.”

