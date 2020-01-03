Travis Scott And Frank Ocean Announced As Coachella 2020 Headliners

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
The countdown for the 2020 installment of Coachella’s highly anticipated music and arts festival has begun. The event’s organizer revealed its official roster via Twitter on Thursday (Jan. 2). As previously speculated, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against The Machine have been tapped to perform as this year’s headliners.
Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P— Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020
The annual festival, which kicks off in April, will take a course of two weeks in the Californian Indio desert. Rage Against The Machine is slated to perform on Friday (April 10 and April 17 and Travis Scott on Saturday (April 11 and April 18) with Ocean closing out the weekend as Sunday’s top-billed performer on April 12 and 19, respectively.
The massive lineup encompasses an exciting mix of top musicians and some of the industry’s hottest stars, including Calvin Harris, Run The Jewels, 21 Savage, Pink $weats, Brockhampton, Big Sean and Princess Nokia among many others.
The list of performers also heavily featured a number of rap and R&B’s newest entrants taking over the mantle, including Lil Nas X, Ari Lennox, J.I.D., Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Rich, DaBaby, YBN Cordae, the City Girls, Doja Cat and Summer Walker.
“A dream come f**king true,” said J.I.D. reacting to the news.
According to the festival’s official Twitter account, tickets for Weekend 1 have already sold out. However, tickets for Weekend 2 are on sale at Coachella’s website now. Given that this is Frank Ocean’s first official performance in a while, fans are leaping over the moon with excitement.
“Frank Ocean con-F**KING-firmed for Coachella,” one fan raved. “I'm panicking. I'ma have a heart [attack]. I think I’m about to die and not even make it. I can’t breathe...Frank Ocean at Coachella...f**k omg.”
See how other fans reacted to confirmation of Frank Ocean’s appearance at Coachella below.
FRANK OCEAN CON FUCKING FIRMED FOR COACHELLA FRANK OCEAN CONFIRMED FRANK OCEAN CONCFIRMED IM PANICKING IMA HAVE A HEART ATRACK I THINK IM ABOUT TO die AND NOT EVEN MAKE IT. I CANT BREATHE FRANK OCEAN AT COACHELLA FUCK OMG FUCK OMGG pic.twitter.com/pzA52xEgKq— LONNY 🎧 (@lonnysounds) January 3, 2020
My meals from here on out so I can buy Coachella tickets just to see Frank Ocean pic.twitter.com/NKLDhdVoic— yellow boi 🌻 (@ItsIeshaa) January 3, 2020
so frank ocean and daniel caesar are both performing the same day at Coachella??!! pic.twitter.com/ACQ4S4Zywd— EmVee (@emelinviv) January 3, 2020
I have 4 months to figure out how to get my non-famous, broke ass into Coachella to see frank ocean— :* (@GenesisAlyssah) January 3, 2020
idk how ima do it but ima get some coachella tickets n ima see frank ocean before ww3— Demetrius (@DemetriusHarmon) January 3, 2020
Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN and Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images
