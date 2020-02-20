Pop Smoke’s Message In This Resurfaced Interview Might Send Chills Down Your Spine

Written by Alexis Reese

After devastating news broke on Wednesday morning (Feb. 19) that Pop Smoke (born Bashar Barakah Jackson) was killed in his Hollywood Hills home, the emerging Brooklyn rapper’s final moments have resurfaced all over social media. His sit-down with Power 105.1’s Angie Martinez was among the recirculation given one particular answer to one of her questions. Martinez spoke with Pop earlier in February about his new project Meet The Woo 2 and his rise to fame, but what is striking a chord with his fans is how timely and chilling a snippet of their interview is becoming.

RELATED: Report: Pop Smoke Dead, Killed In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion “Do you feel like you have to be more careful now that you’re a public figure? You’re an easier target,” Martinez asked, referring to the “Dior” artists’ overnight success. “I’m going to give a message to my young n***as. Us coming from where we come from we can’t afford to f**k up. We can’t afford to slip up, make no mistakes because they watching [and] they want us to,” he said. “Fake n***as be winnin’ sometimes.”

RELATED: Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent And More React To Pop Smoke’s Death Martinez furthered his sentiments, mentioning that his newfound success could result in envy from his peers. “You got a little fame, the money is coming in,” she said, “there is just a lot more eyeballs … a lot more at stake.” Smoke confidently responded, “We good though.” Sadly, the unfortunate turn of events happened nearly two weeks after the interview when the rising rap neophyte was shot and killed in what appeared to be a home invasion. He was quickly rushed to Cedars Sinai hospital where he was pronounced dead.

RELATED: Young Jeezy Sends Message Amid Pop Smoke’s Death Smoke was just 20 years old.

Watch the Power 105.1 clip below: