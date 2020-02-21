Pop Smoke’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

Pop Smoke reportedly died from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

The 20-year-old Brooklyn rapper was killed on Wednesday at a home in Hollywood Hills. A friend of someone in the house reportedly called law enforcement and claimed armed intruders were inside the home.

The determination of cause of death was made after the coroner’s office concluded their autopsy. Officials say the coroner’s office also formally declared Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, a homicide victim.

Earlier reports regarding Pop Smoke’s death ruled he was the victim of a robbery gone wrong. However, while detectives did not rule out that robbery might have played a factor, it’s also a possibility something else provided a motive.

According to Capt. Jonathan Tippet, the head of LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division, said the homicide took place at 4:29 a.m. Wednesday morning on the 2000 block of Hercules Drive.

An unknown number of suspects reportedly entered the residence and shot Smoke. He was later transported to a local hospital by the L.A. Fire Department, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not announced whether they’ve made any arrests or are seeking specific suspects in the case.