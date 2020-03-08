50 Cent Promises To Complete Pop Smoke’s Last Album

Rapper Pop Smoke, who was fatally gunned down in California last month, died before his career could fully flourish, but 50 Cent is promising to keep his legacy going.

On Friday (March 6), a day after Pop Smoke’s funeral procession in Brooklyn, rapper 50 Cent went on Instagram to declare he’ll complete Smoke’s album and help fulfill the late rapper’s promise to his mother to take her to an awards show.

“RIP Pop Smoke he told his mom, he wanted to take her to a award show. So I’m gonna make sure his album gets her there. #abcforlife #theking #bransoncognac,” 50 wrote.

After Pop Smoke’s death, 50 Cent announced that he will posthumously complete Pop Smoke’s album and rapper Roddy Ricch is already on board according to Complex online. 50 Cent also reached out to artists like Chris Brown, Drake and Post Malone.

In usual 50 Cent fashion, he called the latter artists “weak a#1 ni%#as” online for not responding. The album is scheduled to be completed in May.