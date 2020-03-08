Nate Dogg Gets New Headstone That Honors His Legacy

Hip hop star Nate Dogg has received a new headstone more fitting for his career. As shown online, the marker has multiple images of the rapper and a moniker that says, “King of Hooks.”

According to the Daily News, Tim Morris, also known as Cemetery Tim, created the headstone and it was unveiled to over 100 family and friends earlier in the month.

Nate Dogg, born Nathaniel Dwayne Hale, died in 2011 at the age of 41. He is best known for his Grammy-nominated collaboration with Warren G called “Regulate.” His deep tenor voice also allowed him to perform hooks for rappers like Tupac Shakur, Eminem, Fabolous, Westside Connection, 50 Cent, Ludacris and Mobb Deep.

Cemetery Tim also made headstones for TLC’s Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez and N.W.A.'s Eazy E. Nate Dogg was laid to rest at Los Angeles’ Forest Lawn Cemetery.