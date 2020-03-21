Go DJ Black N Mild, New Orleans Radio Host, Dies From Coronavirus At 44

Dj mixing outdoor at beach party festival with crowd of people in background - Summer nightlife view of disco club outside - Soft focus on hand - Fun ,youth,entertainment and fest concept

Go DJ Black N Mild, New Orleans Radio Host, Dies From Coronavirus At 44

The popular bounce artist posted earlier this month that he had pneumonia.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Coronavirus claims another life. This time, it's Popular New Orleans bounce artist and radio personality Go DJ Black N Mild who lost his life to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The deejay, born Oliver Stokes Jr., died on Thursday. He was only 44 years old.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed the sad news with Billboard on Friday.

Stokes was a New Orleans icon. Following Hurricane Katrina, Stokes relocated to Houston where he hosted a mix show, Rhythm and Bounce, that aired on a New Orleans AM station on Saturday nights.

He was also a father of four and worked at the Arthur Ashe Charter School in the Gentilly neighborhood, according to People.

The Times-Picayune reports that Stokes left school on March 9 with a fever, and checked into the Ochsner Urgent Care in Lakeview with a 102.4 fever, he shared on his social media. Stokes continued to post about his declining health on Facebook. When someone messaged that he should follow the doctor’s orders, he replied, “I will. I don’t mess around with my health.”

“Our school community is devastated,” Sabina Pence, the CEO of the FirstLine Schools, which runs Arthur Ashe, told The Times-Picayune.

Photo: Niccol Pontigia / EyeEm

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music