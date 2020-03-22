DJ Beverly Bond Hosts Insta-Live Sunday Brunch Dance Party

After DJ D-Nice made us all break out our best living room dance moves on Saturday night, another music icon — DJ Beverly Bond — kept the IG Live party going on Sunday (March 22). Her brunch edition of the increasingly-popular social media gatherings was appropriately dubbed “Musical Soul Food.”

Hundreds tuned in to see DJ Beverly Bond work the 1s and 2s. One Instagram user said “Thank You @djbeverlybond of @blackgirlsrock for giving us our mid-day party on IG Live !!! It was (fire).” Many more expressed their appreciation on Twitter.

Bond, who is also the creator of the non-profit organization Black Girls Rock!, played for three hours, from 2pm-5pm EST.