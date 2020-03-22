DJ Beverly Bond Hosts Insta-Live Sunday Brunch Dance Party

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
After DJ D-Nice made us all break out our best living room dance moves on Saturday night, another music icon — DJ Beverly Bond — kept the IG Live party going on Sunday (March 22). Her brunch edition of the increasingly-popular social media gatherings was appropriately dubbed “Musical Soul Food.”
Hundreds tuned in to see DJ Beverly Bond work the 1s and 2s. One Instagram user said “Thank You @djbeverlybond of @blackgirlsrock for giving us our mid-day party on IG Live !!! It was (fire).” Many more expressed their appreciation on Twitter.
Bond, who is also the creator of the non-profit organization Black Girls Rock!, played for three hours, from 2pm-5pm EST.
Dj @BEVERLYBOND is getting in. Love the House head vibe!! Yes. Thank you sis. #BlackGirlsRock #quarantineclub #ClubQuarantine #QuarantineParty pic.twitter.com/lph8GDHV9z— Jamie (@onlyonejme) March 22, 2020
These social media dance parties are just another example of Black Excellence at work. On Saturday (March 21), DJ D-Nice played for more than seven hours — also on IG Live — for a party called Club Quarantine, which attracted some 100,000 participants, including Rihanna, Oprah and Michelle Obama and many more stars. D-Nice started the Instagram party last Wednesday, when he played to a mostly empty “room.” In just a few days, Club Quarantine caught fire.
Since a National Emergency was declared over the Coronavirus Pandemic, Americans have been strongly encouraged to stay inside and only leave to get food, do grocery shopping or if there is an emergency.
Photo: Brian Stukes/WireImage
