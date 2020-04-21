Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman Recalls His Worst Singing Experience And Recording ‘One Sweet Day’ With Mariah Carey

Longtime R&B listeners don’t need an introduction to Shawn Stockman of the legendary group Boyz II Men. The group has been a mainstay in R&B for the last three decades and has gifted the culture with timeless records for the highs and lows of life.

Most notably, Shawn released his solo debut album, Foreword, on April 10. The “On Bended Knee” singer first teased the 11-track album after he dropped the single, “Feelin Lil Som’n,” in 2018. The single peaked at No. 10 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs chart.

Shawn checked in with fans from at home in quarantine for the latest episode of BET Digital’s 106&Park Mic Check. The R&B foreman revisited some of his favorite and not-so favorite moments spanning his illustrious 30-plus year career as he answered a handful of fan-submitted questions.

He issued Montell Jordan an apology while recounting the time a joint performance with the R&B singer almost took a turn for the worse. Thankfully, no one was hurt! Shawn also recalled his worst singing experience, seeing Mariah Carey’s “hood” side in the studio, and the one R&B legend he’d love to collaborate with. Trust, our minds were blown!

Check out the episode below!