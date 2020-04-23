Fred The Godson Passes Away From COVID-19: Report

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Fred The Godson has reportedly lost his battle with the coronavirus after being hospitalized for weeks. He was 35 years old.
The news of Godson’s passing comes from close associate DJ Self, who posted on Instagram about his death. “Was loved by many never heard one bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well my brother,” Self captioned pictures of Fred.
A rep for Fred the Godson also confirmed his death with Complex.
Earlier this month, the New York rapper, born Fredrick Thomas, revealed he tested positive for the deadly disease. His wife later provided an update on his progress, explaining that he was not doing well and may not survive.
“It was just like, he’s gone and he’s gonna die, that’s it,” she explained. “I don’t even know how I felt, I just felt like I was going to die.”
According to his publicist, Godson remained in intensive care this week and experienced a fever of 105 degrees and that his kidneys were not functioning.
Other figures in the Hip Hop community have since reacted to Fred the Godson’s death. See what they have to say below.
Our thoughts are with Fred the Godson’s family and friends during this difficult time.
Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS