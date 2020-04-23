Fred The Godson Passes Away From COVID-19: Report

Fred The Godson has reportedly lost his battle with the coronavirus after being hospitalized for weeks. He was 35 years old.

The news of Godson’s passing comes from close associate DJ Self, who posted on Instagram about his death. “Was loved by many never heard one bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well my brother,” Self captioned pictures of Fred.

A rep for Fred the Godson also confirmed his death with Complex.