New Whitney Houston Biopic Announced With Black Director

The story of Whitney Houston’s life is once again getting the big screen treatment.

A biopic of the singer, entitled I Wanna Dance with Somebody, is in the works with screenwriter Anthony McCarten (The Theory of Everything, Bohemian Rhapsody) and director Stella Meghie (The Weekend and The Photograph), according to a press release.

Deadline reports, Meghie, an NAACP Image Award nominee, is “a huge fan of Houston and chased this job hard.”

She also posted about the film on her Instagram, with the caption “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” See below: