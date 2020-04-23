New Whitney Houston Biopic Announced With Black Director

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
The story of Whitney Houston’s life is once again getting the big screen treatment.
A biopic of the singer, entitled I Wanna Dance with Somebody, is in the works with screenwriter Anthony McCarten (The Theory of Everything, Bohemian Rhapsody) and director Stella Meghie (The Weekend and The Photograph), according to a press release.
Deadline reports, Meghie, an NAACP Image Award nominee, is “a huge fan of Houston and chased this job hard.”
She also posted about the film on her Instagram, with the caption “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” See below:
On the production side, Houston’s sister-in-law and former manager, Pat Houston, on behalf of the Houston Estate and music legend Clive Davis will be at the helm.
According to the press release, the biopic will be “very frank about the price that super-stardom exacted” while also being “the moving tale of a simple Jersey girl trying to find her way back home.”
Previously, it was Davis who revealed a Whitney biopic was in the works. “From all my personal and professional experience with Whitney from her late teenage years to her tragic premature death, I know the full Whitney Houston story has not yet been told,” Davis told the Los Angeles Times.
Whitney Houston died in 2012 at the age of 48 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel From an accidental drowning prior to Davis’ annual pre-Grammy party.
No word on who will portray Whitney Houston.
