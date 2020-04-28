Lizzo's Face When She Reads A Message From Beyoncé Is Priceless

Lizzo is probably used to all kinds of attention at this point in her career, but she had a true fangirl moment earlier today (April 27) when she got a personal message from Beyoncé.

The "Juice" singer shared a screenshot of Bey's birthday greeting to her on Instagram. The digital card featured the words "Happy Birthday Lizzo" along with an adorable childhood photo of the singer (seriously, how does Bey have access to everyone's old pics?).

Lizzo shared the card along with a picture of herself reacting to it: