Debate Sparks Over Who Would Win A Hypothetical Verzuz Battle Between Michael Jackson and Prince

With the continued success of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s online Verzuz IG battle series, music lovers have been getting in on the fun by imagining hypothetical battles for artists they’d like to see enter the virtual arena. It’s led to discussion about a possible match between hip-hop moguls Diddy and Dr. Dre among other lineups in the works.

On Tuesday (April 28), celebrity gossip hub Hollywood Unlocked put forth perhaps the ultimate match before their one million Instagram followers: who would win a music battle between Michael Jackson and Prince?

The outlet shared a mock list laying out which 20 songs they would face off against each other with, such as “Wanna Be Startin Somethin” vs. “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Dirty Diana” vs “Darling Nikki,” “The Way You Make Me Feel” and “When Doves Cry.”

People were torn over picking a winner in the comment section of the post. Some vocal fans were quick to vouch for their favorite of the two icons emerging victorious. “Micheal by a landslide,” one user wrote. “I still love Prince but Mike had more hits.” A second commentator countered, writing “Y’all gonna say Michael but keep in mind Prince played all his instruments.”

Others pointed out that the two icons are in their own right, and therefore they’re both winners.