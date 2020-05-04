DJ D-Nice Partners With Houseparty App For Epic Virtual Prom

DJ D-Nice's "Club Quarantine" parties have given people some much-needed joy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the celebrity DJ is taking his parties to the next level by teaming up with the Houseparty app for a virtual prom.



According to Houseparty, the virtual prom will take place on May 7 from 8 to 10 PM ET. Users will be able to take prom photos and get two hours of DJ Nice spinning all the hits.