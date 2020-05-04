DJ D-Nice Partners With Houseparty App For Epic Virtual Prom

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: D-Nice spins at the Def Jam Christmas Party at 1OAK on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

You can still experience prom doing the COVID-19 outbreak.

Written by BET Staff

DJ D-Nice's "Club Quarantine" parties have given people some much-needed joy during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Now, the celebrity DJ is taking his parties to the next level by teaming up with the Houseparty app for a virtual prom.

According to Houseparty, the virtual prom will take place on May 7 from 8 to 10 PM ET. Users will be able to take prom photos and get two hours of DJ Nice spinning all the hits. 

RELATED: D-Nice Doubles Down On Epic Dance Party

And DJ D-Nice has been doing positive things with his "Club Quarantine" parties beyond just spinning great music.

On March 25, he partnered with former First Lady Michelle Obama for a voting initiative called  "Couch Party: A Voter Registration Live Set.” Via Outvote, they received text messages from 407,824 eligible voters and helped nearly 13,000 people start or complete the voter registration process, according to When We All Vote.

Keep up the great work, D-Nice! 

 

