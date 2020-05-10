Hip Hop Mourns The Death Of Betty Wright

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JULY 07: Betty Wright performs on stage during North Sea Jazz Festival at Ahoy on July 7, 2012 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Peter Van Breukelen/Redferns via Getty Images)

Wright passed away on Sunday (May 10) she was 66-years-old.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Alexis Reese

Within 36 hours of losing Andre Harrell and Little Richard, the world saw another music icon pass away: R&B icon and Grammy-winning singer Betty Wright. The “Clean Up Woman” singer’s death was confirmed by her niece via Twitter on Sunday morning (May 10). She was 66 years old.

Wright’s influence on music and today’s biggest artists can’t be overstated.  

The hip hop community has taken to their social media to pay their respects to another music legend, gone too soon. She was the brains and talent behind the classic tracks “Clean Up Woman,” “No Pain (No Gain),” and “Tonight is the Night.”

Known for her seamless whistle register notes, Betty shocked the hip hop world when she surprised fans during her 2016 performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards when she joined DJ Khaled to perform his song “Holy Key.” 

Here’s how hip hop is paying tribute to the late and great Betty Wright:

Rest In Peace, to Soul and R&B Singer, Songwriter, Background Vocalist, Vocal Coach, Betty Wright. Known as the ”Godmother of South Florida Soul, ” Wright’s music hits such as ”Clean Up Woman, ” ”No Pain, (No Gain), ”After The Pain, ” ”Tonight Is The Night, ” plus more reached the masses. Even Beyoncé’s ”Upgrade U” includes a sample of Betty’s classic hit song ”Girls Can't Do What Guys Do.” The veteran performer also hit the stage with DJ Khaled in 2016 at the BET Hip Hop Awards, where they performed Khaled’s song ”Holy Key” feat. Big Sean and Kendrick Lamar. Lastly, Betty was also the vocal coach for @Diddy’s reality tv competition franchise, ’Making The Band.’ - We will miss Betty Wright. We would like to send our prayers to her immediate family & close friends. - 📸: Getty #GlobalGrind.com

(Photo by Peter Van Breukelen/Redferns via Getty Images)

