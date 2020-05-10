Hip Hop Mourns The Death Of Betty Wright

Within 36 hours of losing Andre Harrell and Little Richard, the world saw another music icon pass away: R&B icon and Grammy-winning singer Betty Wright. The “Clean Up Woman” singer’s death was confirmed by her niece via Twitter on Sunday morning (May 10). She was 66 years old.

Wright’s influence on music and today’s biggest artists can’t be overstated.

The hip hop community has taken to their social media to pay their respects to another music legend, gone too soon. She was the brains and talent behind the classic tracks “Clean Up Woman,” “No Pain (No Gain),” and “Tonight is the Night.”

Known for her seamless whistle register notes, Betty shocked the hip hop world when she surprised fans during her 2016 performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards when she joined DJ Khaled to perform his song “Holy Key.”

Here’s how hip hop is paying tribute to the late and great Betty Wright: