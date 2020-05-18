Fat Joe Admits To Ashanti Another Singer Was Supposed To Sing Hook On ‘What’s Luv?’

Between her classic records and chart-topping features, Ashanti was an R&B staple on the airwaves from the early to mid 2000s.

It’s hard to imagine anyone else singing her memorable hooks on chart-toppers like “Foolish,” “Always on Time,” and “Rock Wit U.”

The R&B songstress was recently catching up with Fat Joe over Instagram Live and reminiscing over their time at their music label, Murder Inc., run by CEO and co-founder, Irv Gotti.

During the conversation, ‘Shanti and Joey Crack shared some of their favorite memories behind their biggest records when the Terror Squad frontman shared a huge revelation about their classic 2002 collaboration, “What’s Luv?” which also featured Ja Rule. The record, which appeared on Fat Joe’s fourth studio album, Jealous Ones Still Envy (J.O.S.E.), was a big smash at the time so it was a bit surprising when he revealed that Gotti originally wanted Jennifer Lopez on the track and not Ashanti.

“I don’t know if you know [but] Irv and Ja had called me, and they woke me up [at] like 3 in the morning, and they say, ‘Yo, come down, we made a song for you.’ It was right after Pun passed,” he recollected around the 40-minute mark into their conversation.

“So, when I go to the studio, it was like four in the morning. They played ‘What's Luv?’ and you on it,” he continued. “They [were] telling me, ‘Yo, this is for you and J. Lo. We want the Latinos on this.’”

This blew Ashanti’s mind, who let out a shocked “What?!” before she shared that she had never known that.

“It’s a fact,” Joe confirmed. “They wanted J. Lo to do it. I was like, ‘J. Lo?’ [Ashanti] sounds amazing on here.’ They was like ‘Yeah, but we want the Latinos’ and I was like, 'Nah, we're leaving her there.’ That’s how that went down.”

“Oh my god. Yo, he stays or stay trying to pull records from me,” Ashanti vented, possibly referring to Gotti, before Joe quickly steered the conversation to when Ashanti tied The Beatles’ Billboard Hot 100 record. The R&B singer noted that J. Lo’s 2001 hit “Ain’t It Funny (Murder Remix),” which she co-wrote, also peaked at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100.