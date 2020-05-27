George Floyd Had An Unexpected Connection To Houston Hip Hop

George Floyd’s death at the hands of police has once again sparked outrage across America. Day by day we’re learning more and more about the Minneapolis resident’s life, including his earlier years in Houston.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Floyd moved from his hometown to Minneapolis in 2018, and not only was he a fan of H-Town’s legendary hip-hop history, he was a part of it.

The newspaper reports that Floyd rapped under the moniker Big Floyd and appeared on numerous DJ Screw mixtapes during the late 90s and early 2000s as well as the Presidential Playas album Block Party.

Since his passing made headlines, rap luminaries from Houston, including members of Screwed Up Click, are paying their respects on social media while providing insight into Big Floyd’s importance to their scene.

“Minneapolis Police, Murdered My Homie In Broad Daylight,” wrote Trae Tha Truth on Instagram. “Houston Texas This is one of our own From 3rd Ward Cuney Homes!! This Video is Heartbreaking To Watch Him Beg For His Life… This Was A Good Man, He Always Helped Out In The community and wit the kids and More..

“He Lost A Lot Of Family in Life And Now Y’all Murder Him …” he continued. “Your Only Reason You Say is because a check didn’t go through!! U Got Me F****D Up!! @shaunking @leemerrittesq It’s That Time !! I’m Applying Pressure!!! Rest Easy George Floyd….”