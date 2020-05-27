George Floyd Had An Unexpected Connection To Houston Hip Hop

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
George Floyd’s death at the hands of police has once again sparked outrage across America. Day by day we’re learning more and more about the Minneapolis resident’s life, including his earlier years in Houston.
According to the Houston Chronicle, Floyd moved from his hometown to Minneapolis in 2018, and not only was he a fan of H-Town’s legendary hip-hop history, he was a part of it.
The newspaper reports that Floyd rapped under the moniker Big Floyd and appeared on numerous DJ Screw mixtapes during the late 90s and early 2000s as well as the Presidential Playas album Block Party.
Since his passing made headlines, rap luminaries from Houston, including members of Screwed Up Click, are paying their respects on social media while providing insight into Big Floyd’s importance to their scene.
“Minneapolis Police, Murdered My Homie In Broad Daylight,” wrote Trae Tha Truth on Instagram. “Houston Texas This is one of our own From 3rd Ward Cuney Homes!! This Video is Heartbreaking To Watch Him Beg For His Life… This Was A Good Man, He Always Helped Out In The community and wit the kids and More..
“He Lost A Lot Of Family in Life And Now Y’all Murder Him …” he continued. “Your Only Reason You Say is because a check didn’t go through!! U Got Me F****D Up!! @shaunking @leemerrittesq It’s That Time !! I’m Applying Pressure!!! Rest Easy George Floyd….”
View this post on Instagram
Houston Texas This is one of our own From 3rd Ward Cuney Homes!! This Video is Heartbreaking To Watch Him Beg For His Life... This Was A Good Man, He Always Helped Out In The community and wit the kids and More.. He Lost A Lot Of Family in Life And Now Y’all Murder Him ... Your Only Reason You Say is because a check didn’t go through!! U Got Me FUCKED Up!! @shaunking @leemerrittesq It’s That Time !! I’m Applying Pressure!!! Rest Easy George Floyd.... I Believe They Badge Numbers And Names Are Derek Chauvin #1087 Tou Thao #7162 Everyone in the City and everywhere else Need To Repost!! Planning on Goin Out There!!
Lil Keke posted a picture with Floyd and the caption, “God please bring justice for Big Floyd.”
S.U.C. members Mike D and Chris Ward expressed their sorrow over Floyd’s passing and described him as “the big brother we all loved.”
Them POLICE BRUTALITY ASS COPS 🚓 from Minneapolis Shouldn’t have had that much pressure on 1 human being to kill him . On top of that I had no CLUE WHATSOEVER THAT THAT WAS BIG FLOYD. 🤦🏾♂️. #3rdWardLegend #RIPGeorgeFloyd #RipBIGFloyd #JusticeForFloyd— Chris Ward (@ChrisWizzzard) May 26, 2020
Cal Wayne, a rapper based in Houston, lauded Floyd as a mentor in his life and hip-hop career.
“This wasn’t my friend this was my big brother,” he captioned a picture of him and Floyd on Instagram. “My true O.G. Big Floyd any song I made you hear who taught me ‘George Big Floyd’ @bigfloyd3 @bigfloyd4god_rtg f**k the law. Y’all made my brother beg and the whole world saw him tell y’all ‘yall killing me’! Dam! #RESPEKDAGHETTO.”
View this post on Instagram
This wasn't my friend this was my big brother. My true O.G. Big Floyd 💯👑 any song I made you hear who taught me "George Big Floyd" @bigfloyd3 @bigfloyd4god_rtg fuck the law. Y'all made my brother beg and the whole world saw him tell y'all "yall killing me"! Dam! #RESPEKDAGHETTO
According to President Trump, an FBI and Department of Justice investigation of George Floyd’s killing is currently underway. Floyd died monday night (May 25) after being pinned to the ground while handcuffed with an officer’s knee on his neck. The fatal arrest was captured from multiple angles by bystanders and surveillance cameras and quickly went viral, prompting protest online and in Minneapolis.
The four officers involved in the killing of George Floyd have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Floyd’s family.
Listen to a few songs Big Floyd was featured on back in his rap glory days arranged by HipHopDX’s Justin Ivey.
Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
