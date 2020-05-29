Beyoncé Sets Epic Music Record

Beyoncé now joins Mariah Carey as the second musician to achieve successful chart-toppers on the Hot 100 in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and now the 2020s. She reached her first top spot in 1999 with Destiny’s Child ’s "Bills, Bills, Bills."

After jumping on Megan Thee Stallion ’s chart-topping "Savage" (Remix), Queen Bey is now the second artist to hit number one in each of the past four decades.

Her critically-acclaimed career with Destiny’s Child also snagged number one Hot 100 singles like "Say My Name" and "Independent Women Part 1" in 2000 and "Bootylicious" in 2001.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Reacts After She Tops Charts With ‘Savage Remix’

Her groundbreaking solo debut song “Crazy in Love” featuring her husband Jay-Z in 2003 and the reggae-fused hit “Baby Boy” with Sean Paul were some of the first solo cuts that reached number one on the charts.

Slim Thug joined Beyoncé during their 2006 collab on “Check On It,” which later appeared on the soundtrack for the movie “The Pink Panther.”

Bey scored another chart-topping hit the same year, "Irreplaceable" off of her sophomore project B-Day, following another fan favorite in 2008, "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" off of her third album I AM ... SASHA FIERCE that created a global video dance movement.

Prior to her collective effort on the “Savage” (Remix) with Meg, Beyonce teamed up with Ed Sheeran in 2017 creating yet another No.1 Hot 100 song "Perfect."

Clearly, B stands for bands and boss moves!