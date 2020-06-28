BET Awards 2020: DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle And John Legend Win Video Of The Year

DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle and John Legend landed the coveted Video of the Year title at the 2020 BET Awards for “Higher.”



“God, I love you and appreciate you giving me all my blessings and all my opportunities,” DJ Khaled said in his acceptance speech. “I just don’t say it, I mean it. And I live it. Thank you so much. This is for Nipsey Hussle and for hip-hop.”



DJ Khaled sent his love to Hussle’s family and to Legend for “seeing my vision.”



“Thank you @BETAwards! My first Video of the Year. Thank you @djkhaled and may the great @NipseyHussle rest in peace.” Legend posted on Twitter.