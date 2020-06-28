BET Awards 2020: DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle And John Legend Win Video Of The Year

DJ Khaled - Higher ft. Nipsey Hussle, John Legend music video still. (Photo: We the Best/Epic Records)

Published 4 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle and John Legend landed the coveted Video of the Year title at the 2020 BET Awards for “Higher.”

“God, I love you and appreciate you giving me all my blessings and all my opportunities,” DJ Khaled said in his acceptance speech. “I just don’t say it, I mean it. And I live it. Thank you so much. This is for Nipsey Hussle and for hip-hop.”

DJ Khaled sent his love to Hussle’s family and to Legend for “seeing my vision.”

RELATED: A Nipsey Hussle Biography ‘The Marathon Don’t Stop’ Is Coming Out Soon

“Thank you @BETAwards! My first Video of the Year. Thank you @djkhaled and may the great @NipseyHussle rest in peace.” Legend posted on Twitter.

Hussle was shot and killed in 2019 near the Los Angeles clothing store he owned. The rapper was praised for his community service.

The trio beat out highly regarded competitors: Chris Brown Ft. Drake - "No Guidance", DaBaby - "Bop"; Doja Cat - "Say So", Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - "Hot Girl Summer", and Roddy Ricch - "The Box".

