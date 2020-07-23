Tayla Parx On Carving Her Own Path, Finding Freedom In Singing, And Upcoming Sophomore Album, Coping Mechanisms

When 26-year-old singer-songwriter Tayla Parx reflects on her journey through the music industry, she can only name one big regret.

“The only regret that I’ve ever had is anytime I hadn’t believed in myself. I think that anytime I’ve tried to take the road that everybody takes versus the road less traveled, which is my path that was meant for me, I’ve regretted it,” she said.

“My dad told me something that he heard somewhere: ‘Do what you have to do to do what you want to do. Meaning, if you do everything in your power, you’ll always be able to do what you want in the long run.”

The adage fits Parx to a tee when you look back over her career. Even though music was her first passion, the Dallas-born artist got her start as an actress before transitioning to songwriting. Most people have probably heard Parx without even knowing it. The 26-year-old’s impressive songwriting credits include Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monae, Jason Derulo, Alicia Keys, and Christinia Aguilera. Most notably, she co-penned pop princess Ariana Grande’s smash chart-topper, “7 Rings” along with other credits on the singer's Grammy-nominated album, thank u, next.

After years of quietly making a name for herself behind the scenes, Parx emerged with her introductory mixtape, Tayla Made. It would be another two years until she followed that up with her debut album, We Need To Talk.

“Some pros [of coming from behind the scenes as a writer] are the fact I have the freedom of kind of doing what I want to do when I want to do it. At that point, you’re doing it because it’s fun,” she said. “Some of the cons come from people thinking that you can’t possibly do more than one thing well at once. I think that’s poison for the mind that’s been fed to our society for a long time. But, going back to the pros, it fuels you to be the best at whatever you’re doing.”

For her second act, Parx has been busy teasing her upcoming sophomore effort, Coping Mechanisms. Earlier this month, she premiered her first single from the record, “Dance Alone,” a groovy retro R&B record accompanied by a colorfully lit music video of Parx shimmying around her house in her pajamas.

Watch the rest of Tayla Parx’s appearance on BET Digital’s 106&Park Mic Check to hear what else she had to say about navigating the music industry as a singer and songwriter. She also answered fan’s queries about the song that is keeping her uplifted in quarantine, songwriting at a castle in the south of France, her secret superpower, why it’s best to follow your own path, and more.