Rick Ross To Face Off Against 2 Chainz In Next Verzuz Battle

Riding high off of DMX and Snoop Dogg’s highly-successful Verzuz battle, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have unveiled the next artists to take up the mantle for their highly-anticipated Instagram-originated series.
Taking us to the Deep South, the Verzuz masterminds returned to Instagram on Tuesday (July 28) where they announced the lineup for the next battle.
Rick Ross and 2 Chainz will square off against each other, and it appears opulence will be the theme. Billed “The High Rollers Edition,” their showdown is scheduled to take place one week from now on August 6 at 8 p.m. EST.
Thanks to Swizz and Timb’s new partnership with Apple, the match will be simulcast on the official Verzuz Instagram page and Apple Music, then archived on the platform for on-demand streaming once the livestream concludes.
As of right now, neither Rozay nor 2 Chainz have chimed in with their thoughts. Coincidentally, the two were supposed to go on tour together before the coronavirus pandemic, according to Pitchfork.
Snoop and X’s match did some impressive numbers, drawing in over two million in viewership, so it’ll be interesting to see the energy Rozy and 2 Chainz bring to Verzuz.
(Photo from left: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images and Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
