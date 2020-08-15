Monica Vows To Help Ex C-Murder Win Early Prison Release

Back in the day, Monica and C-Murder were romantically involved, and now, it seems that the R&B singer still very much cares about the No Limit rapper.

On Monday (August 10), Monica took to her Instagram Story to reveal how she’s going to do her best to help C win an early release from prison.

“You are not alone,” Monica wrote along with a photo of him. “The fight is about to change because you will not fight alone! Your daughter and Tru family deserve to have you with them! I’m about to be on some other sh*t @cmurder.”