Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin Two Years After Her Death

It’s been two years since the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin died of advanced pancreatic cancer at the age of 76 and Jennifer Hudson took some time on Sunday (August 16) to pay tribute to one of the greatest.

"Something tells me that you are walking around heaven singing all day," the Oscar winner wrote in her post, sharing a black-and-white image of the soulful songstress. "I know u got your mansion, far more than just standing room! Singing in the heavenly choir."

