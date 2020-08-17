Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin Two Years After Her Death

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
It’s been two years since the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin died of advanced pancreatic cancer at the age of 76 and Jennifer Hudson took some time on Sunday (August 16) to pay tribute to one of the greatest.
"Something tells me that you are walking around heaven singing all day," the Oscar winner wrote in her post, sharing a black-and-white image of the soulful songstress. "I know u got your mansion, far more than just standing room! Singing in the heavenly choir."
RELATED: Jennifer Hudson On Starring As Aretha Franklin In Biopic ‘Respect’
“Still can’t believe we lost you 2 years ago today,” she concluded. “I truly miss hearing from you!”
RELATED: Jennifer Hudson Drops Teaser For Upcoming Aretha Franklin Biopic
Hudson will play the songstress as she stars as the late music icon in a special biopic, Respect, scheduled to hit theaters in January 2021.
“Those are huge shoes to fill,” she said in the interview last year with Willie Geist for Sunday Today. "I am just taking it one step at a time, one day at a time. All I want to do is pay tribute to her and meet her requests.”
(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for NARAS)
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
days
COMMENTS