Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin Two Years After Her Death

“Still can’t believe we lost you 2 years ago today.”

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

It’s been two years since the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin died of advanced pancreatic cancer at the age of 76 and Jennifer Hudson took some time on Sunday (August 16) to pay tribute to one of the greatest.

"Something tells me that you are walking around heaven singing all day," the Oscar winner wrote in her post, sharing a black-and-white image of the soulful songstress. "I know u got your mansion, far more than just standing room! Singing in the heavenly choir."

“Still can’t believe we lost you 2 years ago today,” she concluded. “I truly miss hearing from you!”

Hudson will play the songstress as she stars as the late music icon in a special biopic, Respect, scheduled to hit theaters in January 2021. 

“Those are huge shoes to fill,” she said in the interview last year with Willie Geist for Sunday Today. "I am just taking it one step at a time, one day at a time. All I want to do is pay tribute to her and meet her requests.” 

