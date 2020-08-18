Quinn Coleman, Record Executive, DJ And Son Of Former BET CEO Debra Lee, Dies At 31

BET has learned that Quinn Coleman, record industry executive, DJ and son of former BET chairperson and CEO Debra Lee, passed away. Coleman was the senior director of A&R at Capitol Records and also a successful DJ who went by the name Spicoli.

News of his tragic death broke on Monday, August 17 after several of his close friends and colleagues began sharing their grief and disbelief on social media.

The family issued the following statement to BET on his passing:

“Quinn Coleman, son of Debra Lee and Randy Coleman, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 16 at the age of 31. The cause of death is unknown. Quinn was a loving son, brother, cousin and friend, a passionate DJ and A&R executive with a bright future ahead of him. Debra and her family are devastated by Quinn’s passing and ask for privacy and respect as they grieve together.”

Coleman's mother Debra Lee served in leadership roles at BET from 1986 until 2018. Quinn Coleman grew up with the brand and was raised as a beloved member of the BET family. Our deepest condolences go out to Debra Lee, Randy Coleman and the entire Lee/Coleman family during this difficult time.

Several artists, music aficionados and close friends have posted sentiments about Coleman’s untimely passing. Wale, the music group Brasstracks, journalist Cory Townes are just a few of those who mourn his passing: