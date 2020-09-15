K. Michelle Reveals She ‘Cried For Days’ After Losing Out On A Role In ‘P-Valley’

STARZ’s P-Valley has been a runaway success since the drama hit television screens in July. One character in particular quickly has become a fan-favorite: Mercedes, who is played by Brandi Evans. Now, R&B singer K. Michelle reveals she was almost cast in the marquee role.

In a recent Instagram video, K. Michelle revealed that she auditioned for months for the part. Eventually, the audition process was whittled down to just her and Evans in the running, but it ultimately went to Evans. Heartbreakingly, the R&B songstress revealed that things didn’t work out because her “body wasn’t together.”

ICYMI: In October 2019, K. Michelle opened up the effects surgical work had her body experienced after she had her butt injections removed after they turned toxic.

“My body wasn’t together, I had holes in me. Everything. She does an amazing job at what she does. But I haven’t even watched it in full. I watched it, the first couple of episodes. It hurt so bad,” K. Michelle admitted. She got emotional as she recounted losing out on the role.

“Nothing hurts me so bad than to see y’all comparing me in doing this [P-Valley] thing because I was that close,” she confessed. “That was my first role that I really was that close to getting. It hurt so bad, man! It does hurt me. It hurt me so bad! Because I was that close. It was between me and her. I was put on hold for the part and it didn’t happen, so I hurt. I hurt.”

In spite of that, K. Michelle had nothing but love and praise for both Evans and Katori Hall, the show’s creator, saying, “I’m so proud of Katori, being from Memphis. Brandi’s from Memphis. I’m so proud of these women.” Though the R&B songstress did not deny that the loss still stings.

“Maybe the second season I can be written in. But the fact that it was between me and her is something, I ain’t gon lie, I’ve cried about it,” K. Michelle said. “I have been hurt, depressed, been depressed about it for days. For months. You know? I got tears in my eyes right now. That s**t hurt. I was so close, you know? But God knew, ‘K, you’re not confident in your body right now. K, you need to get those holes in your body fixed.’ You know what I’m saying? God knew. But to know you was so close, it was between you and her, that s**t is heavy. That s**t would be heavy on everybody. To see the show…I’m proud as f**k. I’m so proud.”