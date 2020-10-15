Brandy And Ty Dolla $ign Perform New Song At The 2020 Billboard Music Awards

BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Show -- 2020 BBMA at the Dolby Theater, Los Angeles, California -- Pictured: (l-r) In this image released on October 14, Ty Dolla Sign, Brandy perform onstage for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. -- (Photo by: Rich Polk/NBC)

The R&B songstress delivered a medley of hits old and a new track for the occasion.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

The Vocal Bible is back! Brandy took the stage at the Billboard Music Awards last night where she performed a medley of songs during the show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Backed by Adam Blackstone and the BBE band, the R&B songstress started the performance off with “Borderline,” staggering out onto the stage in a billowy white ensemble reminiscent of a straitjacket. Afterwards, she moved to another part of the stage where she brought out Ty Dolla $ign, for the debut performance of their new collaboration, “No Tomorrow Part 2,” with a stripped-down rendition of the song. Chemistry was in the air as the two were seated across from each other. 

For the closer, Brandy capped off her set with a throwback performance of her 1998 Grammy-nominated classic, “Almost Doesn’t Count.” 

RELATED: Brandy Verzuz Monica: 5 Memorable Moments That Had Us Reminiscing For The 90s


This latest performance arrives amid what has been a comeback moment for the legendary R&B songstress. On July 31, Brandy made her long-awaited return with the release of B7, her first album in eight years since the release of 2012’s Two Eleven. In September, Brandy and Monica reunited on Verzuz for a record-shattering battle that broke six million views.

Watch her performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards below:

(Photo by: Rich Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

