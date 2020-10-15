Brandy And Ty Dolla $ign Perform New Song At The 2020 Billboard Music Awards

The Vocal Bible is back! Brandy took the stage at the Billboard Music Awards last night where she performed a medley of songs during the show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.



Backed by Adam Blackstone and the BBE band, the R&B songstress started the performance off with “Borderline,” staggering out onto the stage in a billowy white ensemble reminiscent of a straitjacket. Afterwards, she moved to another part of the stage where she brought out Ty Dolla $ign, for the debut performance of their new collaboration, “No Tomorrow Part 2,” with a stripped-down rendition of the song. Chemistry was in the air as the two were seated across from each other.

For the closer, Brandy capped off her set with a throwback performance of her 1998 Grammy-nominated classic, “Almost Doesn’t Count.”

This latest performance arrives amid what has been a comeback moment for the legendary R&B songstress. On July 31, Brandy made her long-awaited return with the release of B7, her first album in eight years since the release of 2012’s Two Eleven. In September, Brandy and Monica reunited on Verzuz for a record-shattering battle that broke six million views.

Watch her performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards below: