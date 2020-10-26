Beenie Man Reportedly Hospitalized After Collapsing At Mother’s Funeral

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Beenie Man reportedly collapsed at his mother’s funeral and was later hospitalized over his condition.
According to a video posted by Hot 97’s website, the Dancehall artist (born Anthony Moses Davis) is seen fainting into the arms of men around him during the ceremony that took place on Sunday (October 25). His current condition is not known at this time.
Beenie’s mother, Lilieth Sewell, suffered a stroke back in July and was hospitalized at the University Hospital of the West Indies.
Dancehall artiste Beenie Man being rushed to hospital after he fainted today at his mother's funeral • 10/25/20 #StElizabeth #Jamaica#Repost @this_is_a_blast pic.twitter.com/vgqxZojIip— The Tropixs (@Tropixsofficial) October 26, 2020
After being released from the hospital, her health took a turn for the worst in September and she passed away at the age of 63.
Beenie Man had already been honoring his mother prior to her passing. He’s funding the creation of a community center in Kingston, Jamaica that’s named after his mother and late grandfather. His charity, the Beenie Man Foundation, recently collaborated with sponsors to provide COVID-19 relief packages.
“It was a very emotional and nostalgic journey going back to the community and home that bred a spectacular man today. The love and support that was brought out today is nothing short of love and unity within the community,” he said, according to Buzz-Caribbean.
Our thoughts are with Beenie Man and we hope he makes a swift and full recovery.
Photo: Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET
