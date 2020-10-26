Beenie Man Reportedly Hospitalized After Collapsing At Mother’s Funeral

Beenie Man reportedly collapsed at his mother’s funeral and was later hospitalized over his condition.

According to a video posted by Hot 97’s website, the Dancehall artist (born Anthony Moses Davis) is seen fainting into the arms of men around him during the ceremony that took place on Sunday (October 25). His current condition is not known at this time.

Beenie’s mother, Lilieth Sewell, suffered a stroke back in July and was hospitalized at the University Hospital of the West Indies.