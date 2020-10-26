Beenie Man Reportedly Hospitalized After Collapsing At Mother’s Funeral

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 19: Recording artist Beenie Man performs during 106 & Park at the 106 & Park Studio on August 19, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

Beenie Man Reportedly Hospitalized After Collapsing At Mother’s Funeral

Lilieth Sewell died at the age of 63.

Published 7 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Beenie Man reportedly collapsed at his mother’s funeral and was later hospitalized over his condition.

According to a video posted by Hot 97’s website, the Dancehall artist (born Anthony Moses Davis) is seen fainting into the arms of men around him during the ceremony that took place on Sunday (October 25). His current condition is not known at this time.

Beenie’s mother, Lilieth Sewell, suffered a stroke back in July and was hospitalized at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

After being released from the hospital, her health took a turn for the worst in September and she passed away at the age of 63.

RELATED: Beenie Man And Bounty Killer Are Slated To Go Head-To-Head In Next Verzuz Battle

Beenie Man had already been honoring his mother prior to her passing. He’s funding the creation of a community center in Kingston, Jamaica that’s named after his mother and late grandfather. His charity, the Beenie Man Foundation, recently collaborated with sponsors to provide COVID-19 relief packages.

“It was a very emotional and nostalgic journey going back to the community and home that bred a spectacular man today. The love and support that was brought out today is nothing short of love and unity within the community,” he said, according to Buzz-Caribbean.

Our thoughts are with Beenie Man and we hope he makes a swift and full recovery.

Photo: Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC