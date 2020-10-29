Rapper Freeway Shares Devastating News Of His Son Jihad’s Death

Freeway is asking for people to keep his family in their prayers amid the passing of his son. The Philadelphia rapper took to social media early Thursday morning (October 29) where he revealed his son, Jihad, passed away. The 41-year-old confirmed the somber news alongside a tribute to his on.

”God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt,” he wrote alongside a photo of him and his son at graduation. “Please cherish your time and your love ones because we’re not promised the next breath. I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise.”

