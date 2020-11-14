Report: Prayers Up: Jeremih Hospitalized On Ventilator After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jeremih is reportedly fighting for his life against the coronavirus.

According to TMZ, sources close to the R&B singer say he’s being treated at a hospital for COVID-19. While it’s unclear how long he’s been admitted or when he got the virus, the source says Jeremih’s condition is getting progressively worse.

As of 4 p.m. EST Saturday afternoon, the celebrity news outlet reports that Jeremih is currently on a ventilator and in the Intensive Care Unit.

The music world, after learning of his condition, has since sent out prayers on social media. Among them are 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper and producer Hitmaka.

See what they had to say below.