Report: Prayers Up: Jeremih Hospitalized On Ventilator After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jeremih is reportedly fighting for his life against the coronavirus.
According to TMZ, sources close to the R&B singer say he’s being treated at a hospital for COVID-19. While it’s unclear how long he’s been admitted or when he got the virus, the source says Jeremih’s condition is getting progressively worse.
As of 4 p.m. EST Saturday afternoon, the celebrity news outlet reports that Jeremih is currently on a ventilator and in the Intensive Care Unit.
The music world, after learning of his condition, has since sent out prayers on social media. Among them are 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper and producer Hitmaka.
See what they had to say below.
Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020
Praying for my dawg @Jeremih— Wale (@Wale) November 14, 2020
Need more info on Jeremih. Shit got me nervous. I hope and pray he’s ok.— Keith Powers (@KeithTPowers) November 14, 2020
Photo: Mindy Small/FilmMagic
