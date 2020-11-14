Rapper Shyne Elected To Belize House Of Representatives

Rapper Shyne on Thursday (Nov. 13) was elected to the Belize House of Representatives

after the country’s general election, he announced in an Instagram Post.

The former Bad Boy rapper was reportedly elected to the Caribbean country’s House of Representatives, even though his father, Dean Barrow, was voted out as Prime Minister. John Briceño of the People's United Party will take over that position.

Shyne (legal name Moses Barrow) won the Mesopotamia seat in Belize City for the House of Representatives. His sister, Denise "Sista B" Barrow, was also victorious and won the Queen's Square constituency.

Shyne took to Instagram on election night to celebrate the win and his transition from music to politics.

"FROM HIP HOP TO THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES!!!" he captioned a post of him with his campaign staff. "Thank you MESOPOTAMIA!!! It is with the greatest humility that I accept this victory for us! We won today! This victory is for all those who are just like me in Mesopotamia, Belize and the world over! All those who have taken a fall! All those who have stumbled on their life’s journey.”

Shyne also says that his election is a great example of triumphing over challenges to do something great.

"We all fall! But to get up and walk, run and rise again is the purpose of life!” he wrote. “We are all destined to be challenged but we are all capable of overcoming those challenges! My story is testament of human fortitude! We all have what I have! We just have to dig deep within and find it! I hope I inspire everyone to overcome their adversities and find their greatness!"

See his post below.