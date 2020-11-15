Gucci Mane Confirms ‘Verzuz’ Battle With Jeezy

Written by BET Staff

Gucci Mane has announced that he will be going up against Jeezy in an upcoming Verzuz battle. The news comes as a surprise after Verzuz announced in late october that Jeezy and T.I. would kick off season two of the epic musical streaming series created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. Guwop will now put his hits to the test next to Jeezy on Thursday (Nov. 19) at 8 p.m. EST. “Trap God vs. Snowcone,” Gucci captioned in his Verzuz announcement on Instagram.

Last week, Jeezy sat down with The Breakfast Club and said that he had previously asked Gucci to join him on Verzuz but at the time the rapper "respectfully declined" through Swizz Beatz. Over the summer, Jeezy also made an appearance on T.I.'s ExpediTIously podcast and said that he was open to easing the tension between him and Gucci Mane, thanks to the help of T.I. Congratulating the new Verzuz line-up, T.I. went on to his Instagram to send his well wishes. "Now THIS.... Is what the people wants to see‼️" he captioned in his post.

The two ATL rappers have had a long-running feud, which got even more serious in 2005 when Gucci was charged with the murder of rapper Pookie Loc, an associate of Jeezy’s, during a home invasion, Complex reports. But Gucci Mane was acquitted in early 2006 claiming self-defense. It’s unclear why T.I. passed his set to Gucci. But with the new Verzuz’s battle cooking up, it looks like Gucci Mane and Jeezy have put their strife to rest!