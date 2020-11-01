Model Tabria Majors Honors Beyoncé In A Stunning Video For Halloween

“I know y’all are over me lol but #BEYLLOWEEN is finally here! I wanted to do something different this year for Halloween and pay tribute to someone that I admire and respect so much—BEYONCE!” Majors IG caption said. “This project was incredibly stressful to make but so much fun! I am NOT a dancer by any means—my friends always clown me for it lolll But I wanted to apply Beyoncé’s infamous work ethic to this project and see how far I could push myself.”

Tabria Majors broke the internet for Halloween. The model channeled Beyoncé and honored the icon with an amazing recreation of Queen Bey’s popular videos on Saturday (October 31).

Majors turned to Bey’s choreographer, Kany Diabaté, and director, Matt Alves, for their expert help to pull the video together.

“I could not have done this without the help of @kany16 teaching a non dancer all of this choreography. She’s the real MVP! And special thanks to my director and friend @mttalves who helped bring this vision to life from beginning to end,” Majors said.

RELATED: This Curvy Model Went Viral For Recreating Victoria’s Secret Ads

Majors’ IG video received more than 3 million views by Sunday (November 1) night.

Indeed, she has a knack for lighting up social media on Halloween. In 2017, Majors recreated a Victoria’s Secret ad that got lots of attention.

Her caption said, “Maybe I’ll be a Victoria’s Secret Angel this year for Halloween, since it ain’t happening in real life lol. Just paying homage to a few of my favorite pics/outfits from VS here and showing that curvy girls can rock (and sell) lingerie just as well as straight size models.”