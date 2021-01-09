Listen To Rev. Raphael Warnock’s Album With Jennifer Holliday

Trending:

MARIETTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 05: Georgia Democratic candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks at his Labor Canvass Launch at IBEW Local 613 on January 05, 2021 in Marietta, Georgia. Polls have opened across Georgia in the two runoff elections, pitting incumbents Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) against Democratic candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Georgia’s first Black senator is a man of many talents.

Published 1 week ago

Written by Paul Meara

Raphael Warnock is a reverend, a newly elected senator for the state of Georgia and, wait, musical artist?

That’s right, Warnock created a now-decade old gospel album with Grammy Award-winning singer Jennifer Holliday titled Goodness & Mercy

The Ebenezer Baptist Church pastor in Atlanta, Ga., and the original Dreamgirl collaborated in 2011, blending her singing with his preaching in a project that was released on her Euphonic Records label.

RELATED: Georgia Election: Raphael Warnock And Jon Ossoff Victories Give Democrats Senate Control

Goodness & Mercy is available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.

Warnock defeated his GOP opponent Kelly Loeffler in last Tuesday’s Georgia run-off election. Both he and Jon Ossoff won their races turning the state and Senate blue.

Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

