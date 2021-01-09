Listen To Rev. Raphael Warnock’s Album With Jennifer Holliday

Raphael Warnock is a reverend, a newly elected senator for the state of Georgia and, wait, musical artist?

That’s right, Warnock created a now-decade old gospel album with Grammy Award-winning singer Jennifer Holliday titled Goodness & Mercy.

The Ebenezer Baptist Church pastor in Atlanta, Ga., and the original Dreamgirl collaborated in 2011, blending her singing with his preaching in a project that was released on her Euphonic Records label.

RELATED: Georgia Election: Raphael Warnock And Jon Ossoff Victories Give Democrats Senate Control

Goodness & Mercy is available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.

Warnock defeated his GOP opponent Kelly Loeffler in last Tuesday’s Georgia run-off election. Both he and Jon Ossoff won their races turning the state and Senate blue.