Listen To Rev. Raphael Warnock’s Album With Jennifer Holliday

Raphael Warnock is a reverend, a newly elected senator for the state of Georgia and, wait, musical artist?
That’s right, Warnock created a now-decade old gospel album with Grammy Award-winning singer Jennifer Holliday titled Goodness & Mercy.
The Ebenezer Baptist Church pastor in Atlanta, Ga., and the original Dreamgirl collaborated in 2011, blending her singing with his preaching in a project that was released on her Euphonic Records label.
RELATED: Georgia Election: Raphael Warnock And Jon Ossoff Victories Give Democrats Senate Control
Goodness & Mercy is available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.
Warnock defeated his GOP opponent Kelly Loeffler in last Tuesday’s Georgia run-off election. Both he and Jon Ossoff won their races turning the state and Senate blue.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
