Trending:

Ice-T Gives Update On Dr. Dre’s Condition

Ice-T Gives Update On Dr. Dre’s Condition

The rap mogul was hospitalized after suffering brain aneurysm.

Published 6 days ago

Written by Paul Meara

Dr. Dre was hospitalized a week ago today (January 3) after reportedly suffering a brain aneurysm. At the time, he took to Instagram to reveal that he was doing well and is in good spirits.

Now, Ice-T is taking to his IG to provide an update on the rap mogul’s health.

RELATED: Dr. Dre Shares Health Update After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

"Just talked to the homie @drdre," Ice-T wrote under a picture of the famed producer and rapper. "He’s doing good and hopefully he’ll be home soon.. But let’s keep him in our prayers. For a full recovery."

Dr. Dre is still in the hospital being monitored by doctors. Further tests are being administered in order to find the origin of what caused the aneurysm.

See Ice-T’s Instagram post about Dr. Dre below.

(Photos by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images & Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC