Megan Thee Stallion Auditioned for ‘Love & Hip Hop’

In a previously unreleased clip of her Love & Hip Hop audition, which she submitted before she rose to fame, the "Body" rapper declared that one day she would become a "household name." The official Love & Hip Hop Twitter account released the video on Jan. 11, which featured a snippet of Megan.

Megan Thee Stallion knew that she was going to be famous someday!

Did y'all know @theestallion was ALMOST a Love and Hip Hop alum? Would you have liked to have had a Hot Girl SEASON? 🔥 🌡️ #LHHUnlocked pic.twitter.com/nvlhDfFmUi

"It's Megan Thee Stallion, a.k.a. young Tina Snow, a.k.a the H-town hottie," she said in the video.

Adding that “ 'Megan Thee Stallion' is just gonna become that household name. When you're talking about those poppin' rappers, I'm gonna definitely be in that conversation.”

The lyricist quickly rose to fame after releasing her EPs Tina Snow project in 2018, followed by her heavy-hitting Fever project. In 2020 she dropped her highly anticipated first studio album, Good News.

Megan has released three Billboard No. 1 hits and eight top 10 songs.

She has also snagged BET Hip Hop Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, a Soul Train Music Award, American Music Award, and a People's Choice Award.