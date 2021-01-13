Trending:

Megan Thee Stallion Auditioned for ‘Love & Hip Hop’

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 5: Megan Thee Stallion speaks onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion Auditioned for ‘Love & Hip Hop’

The official Love & Hip Hop Twitter account released a clip of her audition tape.

Published 5 days ago

Written by BET Staff

Megan Thee Stallion knew that she was going to be famous someday!

In a previously unreleased clip of her Love & Hip Hop audition, which she submitted before she rose to fame,  the "Body" rapper declared that one day she would become a "household name." The official Love & Hip Hop Twitter account released the video on Jan. 11, which featured a snippet of Megan. 

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Explains How She Continuously Levels Up

"It's Megan Thee Stallion, a.k.a. young Tina Snow, a.k.a the H-town hottie,"  she said in the video. 

Adding that “ 'Megan Thee Stallion' is just gonna become that household name. When you're talking about those poppin' rappers, I'm gonna definitely be in that conversation.”

The lyricist quickly rose to fame after releasing her EPs Tina Snow project in 2018, followed by her heavy-hitting Fever project. In 2020 she dropped her highly anticipated first studio album, Good News.

Megan has released three Billboard No. 1 hits and eight top 10 songs. 

She has also snagged BET Hip Hop Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, a Soul Train Music Award, American Music Award, and a People's Choice Award.

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC