Rapper YFN Lucci Wanted on Murder Charges For Alleged Involvement in Atlanta Shooting

Rapper YFN Lucci is now reportedly wanted by the Atlanta Police Department for murder after two men were shot on Dec. 10 in Georgia.

On Jan. 12, homicide investigators made a public plea to help locate the "Everyday We Lit" artist, born Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, CNN reports. According to police, the 29-year-old is wanted on multiple charges for his alleged involvement in 28-year-old James Adams' shooting death.

On Dec. 10, a 911 call led officers to find Adams mortally wounded in the middle of the street. He was rushed to Grady Hospital, where he later died. According to APD, a second victim, Kevin Wright, 32, survived his injuries, after arriving at a local fire station by private vehicle after being shot in the abdomen.

