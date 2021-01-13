Trending:

Rapper YFN Lucci Wanted on Murder Charges For Alleged Involvement in Atlanta Shooting

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 12: Rapper YFN Lucci onstage during SiriusXM+Pandora Playback with YFN Lucci at Pandora Atlanta on December 12, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Rapper YFN Lucci is now reportedly wanted by the Atlanta Police Department for murder after two men were shot on Dec. 10 in Georgia.

Published 5 days ago

Written by BET Staff

On Jan. 12, homicide investigators made a public plea to help locate the "Everyday We Lit" artist, born Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, CNN reports. According to police, the 29-year-old is wanted on multiple charges for his alleged involvement in 28-year-old James Adams' shooting death. 

On Dec. 10, a 911 call led officers to find Adams mortally wounded in the middle of the street.  He was rushed to Grady Hospital, where he later died. According to APD, a second victim, Kevin Wright, 32, survived his injuries, after arriving at a local fire station by private vehicle after being shot in the abdomen. 

Three suspects were named in the investigation including YFN Lucci. The other two suspects were caught, police report.

Authorities believe that the two shootings are connected. The investigation is ongoing.

YFN Lucci is wanted for felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

An award of up to $5,000 is being offered through Crime Stoppers for the rapper's arrest and prosecution.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

