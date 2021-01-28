Meek Mill Says BACARDÍ’s Cuatro Cocktail Helped Him Innovate A Fresh New Spin On “Conga” the Remake

Written by Alexis Reese

Do you remember the global chart-topping 1985 hit “Conga” by Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine? Well, the up-tempo party track has been remixed with the help of rapper Meek Mill. The Grammy-nominated musician, known for creating energetic tracks, has partnered with BACARDÍ to make the classic song come alive. They have released a remake of the single and world premiere of the official music on Thursday (Jan. 28) with the help of three-time Latin Grammy-nominated performer Leslie Grace. Grammy award-winning “Producer of the Year” nominee, Boi-1da, also joined forces with the duo to fuse together a modern twist on the Latin anthem.

RELATED: Meek Mill Weighs In On Developing Digital Service Provider For Artists “BACARDÍ reached out to me and thought I was a good fit for it,” Meeks says in an interview with BET.com. “I thought it was a good song, and I liked the beat. I liked the vibe; it was something that you could dance to.” “Conga” is meant to celebrate the beauty of self-expression,” states a press release obtained by BET, and the new single is sure to move you to the dance floor as you feel the rhythmic beats flow. For Meek, his rap freestyle on the track shows him “talking that talk” and having the confidence to say what he has to say, as he puts it. And for his favorite BACARDÍ cocktail that helped get him in the groove -- the Cuatro Cocktail made from BACARDÍ’s Cuatro Añejo, a Gold Rum, from the brand’s premium collection.

RELATED: Meek Mill Donates $2 Million For Scholarship Funding In Philadelphia Taking that same energy into 2021, the artist and criminal justice advocate plans to release a new album this year and tells BET that his upcoming project has been a long time coming. He notes that after getting deep into his album production, he had to take a step back and reset due to the coronavirus pandemic. c. “I had to restart. I don’t like talking about living, clubbing and making money when you have people going through real things in life. I revamped it,” he says. “[The new iteration] is more real and connects to 2020 more.” While the official details on when the new album is set to drop have not been released, this colorful pulsating official music video of “Conga” feat. Meek Mill and Leslie Grace is the perfect way to kick off what we hope will be a brighter new year.