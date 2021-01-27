Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman To Read New Work At The Superbowl

Poet Amanda Gorman wowed the world at the inauguration for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Now she is about to conquer the Superbowl.

According to CBS, for the first time in history, she will recite an original poem during the pregame ceremonies for Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida on February 7. The poem will celebrate three heroes.



The NFL said in a statement, "Gorman's poem will recognize three honorary game captains the NFL has chosen for Super Bowl LV: Los Angeles teacher Trimaine Davis, who worked to secure Internet access and laptops for his students so that they would be able to access remote learning during the pandemic; Tampa nurse Suzie Dorner, who has been managing the COVID ICU at Tampa General Hospital; and Marine veteran James Martin, who has helped veterans and their families connect virtually through his work with the Wounded Warrior Project."

Gorman is the youngest inaugural poet in recent history. "The Hill We Climb,” which was read at the inauguration, immediately went viral.

RELATED: Biden Inauguration Will Feature National ‘Virtual Parade’

Democratic presidents have traditionally celebrated poets by having them read an original piece at inauguration ceremonies. The Associated Press reports that Gorman was contacted in late December by the Biden inaugural committee. Officials informed her that she’d been recommended by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Gorman already has an impressive resume as a poet.

In 2014, Gorman became the first Youth Poet Laureate of Los Angeles and three years later was named the country’s first National Youth Poet Laureate.

A Harvard University graduate, Gorman was previously invited to the Obama White House and has been asked to perform for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Malala Yousafzai, according to her website.

Gorman can now add “Superbowl performer” to her growing list of accolades.