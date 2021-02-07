Cardi B Claps Back At Rumors That She Stole Her New Single ‘Up

Cardi B is responding to rumors that she stole her new hit single, “Up,” from a pair of New Jersey rappers.

The track, her first of the year, and music video shook the internet when it debuted Friday (Feb. 5). But Mir Fontane and Mir Pesos are alleging that the Bronx rapper copied their song, “Stuck.” Fontane tweeted a split video of his song and Cardi's to do a side-by-side comparison.

Fontane can be heard rapping a section of his hook, “If it's up then it's stuck.” Meanwhile, Cardi’s hook is, “If it's up then it's up, if it's up then it's stuck.”

