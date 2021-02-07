Cardi B Claps Back At Rumors That She Stole Her New Single ‘Up

Cardi B is responding to rumors that she stole her new hit single, “Up,” from a pair of New Jersey rappers.
The track, her first of the year, and music video shook the internet when it debuted Friday (Feb. 5). But Mir Fontane and Mir Pesos are alleging that the Bronx rapper copied their song, “Stuck.” Fontane tweeted a split video of his song and Cardi's to do a side-by-side comparison.
Fontane can be heard rapping a section of his hook, “If it's up then it's stuck.” Meanwhile, Cardi’s hook is, “If it's up then it's up, if it's up then it's stuck.”
Mir Pesos took to his Twitter to call out Cardi as well.
“🗣@iamcardib we want my money @MirFontane,” he wrote.
Following the rappers’ claims, Cardi B took to her Twitter account to shut down their remarks, arguing the song has a popular phrase and a lot of artists' music sounds alike.
In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Feb. 5, Cardi said that her latest single is inspired by Chicago drill music, just like her first mixtape Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1.
The Tanu-Muino directed visual of “Up” shows Cardi exuding sex appeal in a selection of NSFW outfits to go along with her lyrics.
"I really wanted to put out an album last year, but it was like, 'I feel like I don't have the right songs,'" she explained in her interview. "I'm just not satisfied, but I really want to put out an album this year. I feel like I have no choice now. Now, I feel like I exceeded my limit of holding. I just need to stop with the fear."
According to the Rolling Stone, the 2020 Billboard Woman of the Year is expected to release her sophomore album sometime this year.
