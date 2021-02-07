Jazmine Sullivan and H.E.R. Kick Off Super Bowl LV With A Musical Blitz

Nearly all the attention goes to the Super Bowl halftime show, but the big game got off to a great musical start with H.E.R. and Jazmine Sullivan.

H.E.R., whose real name is Gabi Wilson, kicked things off with a soulful rendition of “America the Beautiful” on Sunday (Feb. 7). The Grammy-Award winning singer followed her vocal rendition with a power guitar performance.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she admitted to being nervous about the biggest stage on television.

“Honestly, I am so excited to just be performing at the Super Bowl. It's a huge stage and it doesn't get any bigger, you know? But I think the goal, for me, is to make [the song] my own,” she said. “I'm a huge fan of the different versions of 'America the Beautiful,' but I really want to bring some different elements in there... make it H.E.R."