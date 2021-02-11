Drake Announces 2021 Ultimate Rap League Lineup On Caffeine Streaming Platform

It’s no secret that Drake is a battle rap fan!
And after bringing together Ultimate Rap League (URL) and Caffeine in 2020, the collaboration is back for more bar-for-bar heat in 2021.
On Thursday (Feb. 11), Drake announced that a major lineup for season 2 of URL is on the way, starring up and coming battle rappers and some of the biggest MCs to date. The Laugh Now Cry Later artist is also slated to star in two events hosted by Caffeine and will bring some of his favorite artists to perform.
Caffeine, a broadcast company, is focused on creating and distributing live, interactive entertainment, gaming, and sports content.
Last year, the platform’s viewership was 8.7 million for URL, and fans watched and voted to support some of their favorite MCs making it one of the largest entertainment streams in the world, a press release obtained by BET reports.
“Before Caffeine, I remember how difficult it was to stream battles, so to have made it easy enough that millions are watching and the fan base keeps growing is amazing,” said Drake.
On Saturday (Feb. 13), the upcoming battle of the sexes Kings vs. Queens II, will premiere at 8 ET.
Additional highlights for Season 2 of URL include 2v2 Battle Double Impact 3 and Queen of the Ring. Weekly shows include: Faceoff Fridays, Main Event Saturdays, Reloaded Sundays, Recaps on Mondays, and Primetime Wednesdays.
Watch the trailer for URL Season 2 below:
