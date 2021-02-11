Drake Announces 2021 Ultimate Rap League Lineup On Caffeine Streaming Platform

It’s no secret that Drake is a battle rap fan!

And after bringing together Ultimate Rap League (URL) and Caffeine in 2020, the collaboration is back for more bar-for-bar heat in 2021.

On Thursday (Feb. 11), Drake announced that a major lineup for season 2 of URL is on the way, starring up and coming battle rappers and some of the biggest MCs to date. The Laugh Now Cry Later artist is also slated to star in two events hosted by Caffeine and will bring some of his favorite artists to perform.

RELATED: WATCH: Drake Stars In Hilarious State Farm Super Bowl Commercial

Caffeine, a broadcast company, is focused on creating and distributing live, interactive entertainment, gaming, and sports content.