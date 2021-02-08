WATCH: Drake Stars In Hilarious State Farm Super Bowl Commercial

Drake from State Farm has a nice ring to it! During Super Bowl LIV on Sunday (Feb. 7), the Grammy Award winning rapper appeared in the company’s latest insurance commercial. He joined Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the Green Bay Packers and Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs in the ad, People reports. Actor Paul Rudd also made a guest appearance.

The commercial started off with Rodgers telling Jake from State Farm that he’s upset he has a “stand-in” who looks nothing like him.

"Have you seen mine?" Mahomes asked the Packers QB, before the camera cut to Rudd wearing the same outfit as the Chiefs QB.

