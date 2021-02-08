WATCH: Drake Stars In Hilarious State Farm Super Bowl Commercial

Drake from State Farm has a nice ring to it! During Super Bowl LIV on Sunday (Feb. 7), the Grammy Award winning rapper appeared in the company’s latest insurance commercial. He joined Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the Green Bay Packers and Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs in the ad, People reports. Actor Paul Rudd also made a guest appearance.
The commercial started off with Rodgers telling Jake from State Farm that he’s upset he has a “stand-in” who looks nothing like him.
"Have you seen mine?" Mahomes asked the Packers QB, before the camera cut to Rudd wearing the same outfit as the Chiefs QB.
But then Jake tries to explain to the talented athletes that they should be appreciative for even having a stand-in. “Look guys, I don’t even have one,” he says before realizing that Drake will act as his celebrity assist.
“I’m Drake, from State Farm,” the “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper hilariously said, perfectly fitting the part, dressed in the recognizable red polo and khakis uniform.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, making it Brady’s 7th Super Bowl ring and his first with the Bucs, CBS News reports.
(Photo courtesy of State Farm)
