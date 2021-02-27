Trending:

Watch: Chloe X Halle New Music Video ‘Ungodly Hour’

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1411A -- Pictured in this screengrab: Musical guest Chloe X Halle performs on February 24, 2021 -- (Photo By: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The song is from their Grammy nominated album.

On Feb. 24, Chloe x Halle dropped their latest music video and it’s another classic from the groundbreaking R&B duo. 

Directed  by Alfred Marroquín, "Ungodly Hour," which is also the name of their most recent album, premiered on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

The video already has over 1.3 million views, see below:

The past six years have been an amazing journey for Chloe x Halle. Hailing from Atlanta, the singing sisters have quickly risen to monumental success after catching the eye of Beyoncé who signed them to her management company, Parkwood Entertainment, in 2015. But prior to being endorsed by the Queen herself, the duo had their first live performance at a Spelman College talent show when they were just five and seven-years-old. 

In addition, they received three Grammy nominations this year, including one for Best Progressive R&B Album for Ungodly Hour

 

 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo By: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

