DJ Funkmaster Flex Slams The Music Industry After DMX Overdose

DMX suffered a drug overdose on the evening of April 2 and reportedly remains in a vegative state.The hip hop community has kept him in prayers, however, DJ Funkmaster Flex is speaking out how the music industry failed the rapper.

In an exclusive with Page Six, Hot 97 DJ said, “The music business is a gorilla. It’s a bottomless pit of happiness or depression. I don’t wanna say people don’t help you but I do want to say there are people who actually know [when a star is struggling, but don’t help] sometimes.”

He continued, “You don’t always get the best help when money is being made. It’s rough for someone like a DMX who may be in a mental and emotional state of childhood trauma that has happened to him and then being thrown into the money and fame.”

Flex also called out celebs who post a picture of DMX but never offered support in concrete ways. “People can find the picture… that they had with the person that’s going through a tragedy in 30 seconds but you haven’t called that person in 10 years.”

The 52-year-old also added, “Let me see the picture of you when you went afterwards to his house because you was so concerned. I never see that picture where they go to the house. Nipsey Hussle passed away and every washed up rapper made a pilgrimage to LA to go to the Marathon store to take a picture or to get their cards swiped. Bro Nipsey needed that support when he was alive.”

According to The New York Times, DMX’s manager Nakia Walker said he is currently in a "vegetative state.” She also revealed that family members have been allowed to visit him at the White Plains Hospital in New York.

Walker told Buzzfeed News he has “lung and brain failure and no brain activity."

His family expressed in a statement to PEOPLE, "We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges.”

TMZ reports the incident occurred in the rapper’s home before midnight on April 2 and caused his heart attack.

DMX, whose legal name is Earl Simmons, has battled substance abuse for years and has been to rehab several times. His most recent inpatient treatment was in 2019.

Last July, fans were overjoyed to watch DMX perform as he faced off against Snoop Dogg in a July 2020 Verzuz battle. More than 500,000 viewers tuned in.