Details Of DMX’s Rough Childhood Resurface

DMX suffered a drug overdose on April 2 and is reportedly in a coma. Details are now resurfacing about the rapper’s traumatic upbringing that may have led him to drug use.

In November of 2020, DMX revealed he was tricked into recreational drugs by a local rapper named Ready Ron when he was only 14.

“He introduced me to what would be the best part of my life, which would be the rap, but he also (inaudible) I think my life is blessed with a curse. And the curse aspect of it was… I didn’t smoke cigarettes.I didn’t smoke weed. I didn’t do anything. I mean I’m 14 years old.”

He revealed Ready Ron gave him a blunt with more than marijuana, “He passed the blunt around … and I hit the blunt … I never felt like this before it f—ed me up. I later found out that he laced the blunt with crack… Why would you do that to a child? He was like 30, and he knew I looked up to him. Why would you do that to someone who looks up to you?”

In 2019, the rapper told GQ magazine about abuse from his mom when he was six years old,“[My mother] beat two teeth out of my f**king mouth with a broom.”

In his 2002 autobiography E.A.R.L., he said his father was completely absent in his life and never even called for his birthday.

According to The New York Times, DMX’s manager Nakia Walker said he is currently in a "vegetative state.” Walker told Buzzfeed News he has “lung and brain failure and no brain activity." Today (April 8), tests are scheduled to determine the level of his brain function.

TMZ reports the incident occurred in the rapper’s home before midnight on April 2 and caused his heart attack.

DMX, whose legal name is Earl Simmons, has battled substance abuse for years and has been to rehab several times. His most recent inpatient treatment was in 2019.