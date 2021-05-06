Megan Thee Stallion Has A New Snapchat Series

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has a new show!
The multi-Grammy winner is headed to Snapchat to host her very own series, Off Thee Leash with Megan Thee Stallion. According to Deadline, the show is from Will Smith’s Westbrook Media and is a make-up of interviews conducted by the “Cry Baby” rapper where celebrity friends and their pets will join her.
Her new show will join over 120 more shows on the social media platform. Variety reports that over 400 million people tuned into shows on Snapchat in 2020.
“We are constantly trying to find stories that we think will resonate with our audience, coupled with talent and creators,” said Vanessa Guthrie, head of Snap Originals.
It is unclear when the unscripted show will premiere, but it is reportedly expected to arrive sometime later this year.
(Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
