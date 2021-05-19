EXCLUSIVE: Tina Knowles-Lawson To Present Trae Tha Truth With 2021 Billboard ‘Change Maker Award’

For the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Houston rapper Trae The Truth will receive the second-ever Change Maker Award for his philanthropic work and social justice advocacy. His recognition comes after Killer Mike, who was honored as the first Change Maker recipient at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Trae will be presented with the honor by fashion designer, entrepreneur and philanthropist Ms.Tina Knowles-Lawson during the Billboard Music Awards broadcast on Sunday (May 23) at 8 PM ET.

“The feeling hasn’t fully settled in but to be recognized at a level is so amazing,” Trae tells BET.com in an interview. “I argue with people all the time, I don’t think I am an activist. I’m Trae. Those who know me know I’ve always been a fighter. I’ve always had one of the biggest hearts. I’ve always stood for something,” he continues.

The 40-year-old Houston native has had his feet on the ground in his community and has brought relief all over the Texas city for the last 20 years.

“I’ve been doing this,” Trae said. “I think it’s just that social media [put its] magnifying glasses [on it].