BET To Assemble All-Women R&B Supergroup For New Series ‘BET Presents The Encore’

BET is set to bring together nine of the most memorable solo female artists and groups from the 1990s and 2000s to form the ultimate R&B supergroup in the new original series, BET Presents The Encore.

Among those involved include Shamari DeVoe of Blaque, Irish Grinstead and LeMisha Grinstead from 702, Nivea Nash and Felisha King of Cherish, Fallon King and Pamela Long form the group Total, Aubrey O’ Day from Danity Kane, and Kiely Williams of 3LW have signed on to the one-of-a-kind music experiment to become the next big musical sensation.

The talented singers turned wives, moms, and entrepreneurs, will move in together, write new music, learn choreography, record an album, and put on a live performance. And they’ll have to do so in only 30 days and with none of them knowing who their bandmates will be ahead of time.

The ladies will have to go beyond their musical and personal comfort zones to succeed as a team. An esteemed roster of music industry experts will drop in each week to prepare them for their big debut and deliver a chart-topping record, including music producer Kosine, choreographer Aliya Janell, songwriter Elijah Blake, and vocal coach Cynnamyn.

BET Presents The Encore premieres Wednesday, June 9 at 10 p.m. EST/PST on BET and BET Her.