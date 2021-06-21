Rapper IDK Creates Music Business Program At Harvard University

Rapper IDK is partnering with Harvard University on a music business program aimed at Black and other nonwhite creators.

According to the Associated Press, IDK’s No Label Academy will be a 10-day program on Harvard University's campus from August 21-31.

IDK said in a statement, “I decided to create this program for the purpose of letting people in the BIPOC community know that a job in the arts is a lot more realistic than what society makes it seem these days.”

The 29-year-old partnered with Nike and other brands for the program.

Brian K. Price, clinical professor of law at Harvard Law School and director of the Transactional Law Clinics, will be the lead advisor of the program. He explained the idea behind the course to the Associated Press. “Anyone aspiring to do music as a business must think like and excel as an entrepreneur. There must be a foundation of knowledge and how to apply that knowledge. Learning from experience is one way; learning from ‘the experienced’ is another. I’m happy to support initiatives that help learners understand how to make wise decisions.”

Students can apply at the No Label website.